Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced to 17 Years Each in Toshakhana-II Corruption Case

A special court of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday sentenced former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years of imprisonment each in the Toshakhana-II corruption case, according to Dawn.

The court also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rs 16.4 million (approximately ₹52.4 lakh) on each of them. As per the law, failure to pay the fine will result in additional jail time.

The verdict marks another major legal setback for the former prime minister, who is already facing multiple cases related to corruption and misuse of state gifts.

Citing the court order, reports cited that that the sentences were decided after considering Imran Khan’s age and the fact that Bushra Bibi is a woman, leading the court to take what it termed a “lenient” view.

“This court, while passing sentences, has considered the old age of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, as well as the fact that Bushra Imran Khan is a female. In consideration of these factors, a lenient view has been taken in awarding lesser punishment,” the order stated.

The verdict was pronounced by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand during a hearing held at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan is currently lodged.

According to reports, the case pertains to the alleged purchase of an expensive Bulgari jewellery set gifted to Imran Khan by the Saudi Crown Prince during an official visit in May 2021, which was later acquired at a significantly reduced price.

Imran Khan was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison, comprising 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Sections 34 and 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code and seven years under Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was awarded an identical sentence under the same legal provisions.

The court also extended the benefit of Section 382-B of the Criminal Procedure Code, which allows the period of detention already undergone by the accused to be counted while awarding the sentence.

Following the verdict, lawyers representing Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi said they would challenge the decision before the high court.

The two were indicted in the case in December last year. Dawn reported that in October this year, both had denied the allegations, describing the case as fabricated and politically motivated.

According to Dawn, while recording his statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Imran Khan rejected the prosecution’s claims, calling the case “malicious, fabricated and politically engineered”. He argued that he did not qualify as a public servant under the Pakistan Penal Code and claimed he was unaware of the specific details of the gift, stating that it had been presented to his wife.

Dawn further reported that the PTI founder maintained that due process was followed under the Toshakhana Policy 2018 and that the gift was declared, assessed and legally retained after payment to the national exchequer. “We complied with the Toshakhana Policy in letter and spirit,” he said.

