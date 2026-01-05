India Advises Nationals to Avoid Non-Essential Travel to Iran Amid Protests

India on Monday advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran until further notice, citing the rapidly evolving situation in the country following widespread protests.

In an advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) currently in Iran were urged to remain cautious and avoid areas witnessing protests or demonstrations. The MEA also asked them to closely follow updates shared by the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its website and social media platforms.

The advisory further said that Indian citizens staying in Iran on resident visas should register with the Indian Embassy if they have not already done so, to ensure timely assistance if the situation worsens.

Iran has been witnessing large-scale protests in several cities after a sharp fall in the value of its national currency, the rial. Reports of clashes between security forces and protesters have emerged from multiple provinces, with several deaths reported.

Amid the unrest, US President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Iranian authorities against using violence to suppress protests. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to the White House from Mar-a-Lago, Trump said the United States is closely monitoring the situation.

“If they start killing people as they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the United States,” Trump said, without specifying what action Washington might take.

Trump said the US was “watching it very closely” but did not outline any immediate military or economic measures. He also did not provide a timeline or trigger point for possible US action.

