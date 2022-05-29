India-Bangladesh Passenger Train Services Resume Today

The passenger train services between India and Bangladesh resumed on Sunday (May 29) after a long gap of more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For the convenience of commuters of India and Bangladesh, Kolkata - Dhaka - Kolkata Maitree Express and Kolkata - Khulna - Kolkata Bandhan Express resume services from May 29," informed Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway, Ekalabya Chakraborty.

The officials also informed that Mitali Express, third India- Bangladesh train service is set to start on June 1 from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka.

The tickets have been booked for these trains and have already sold out.

“Passengers come from Bangladesh mainly for tourism, medical, & purchasing purposes. Only 19 passengers were on Bandhan Express on the first day, around 100 passengers on Maitree Express,” said HN Gangopadhyay, PRO & Assistant Commercial Manager, Eastern Railway Sealdah as quoted by ANI.