India-Bangladesh Ties Dip Further; Families of Diplomats Withdrawn

India has designated Bangladesh as a “non-family” posting for Indian diplomats amid heightened security concerns, while maintaining full operational strength at all five of its diplomatic missions in the neighbouring country, people familiar with the decision said on Tuesday.

Under the precautionary measure, dependents of officials posted at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, and the four Assistant High Commissions in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet have been advised to return to India. The missions, however, will continue to function fully and without any reduction in diplomatic staff.

The decision, which had been under consideration for some time, was taken in view of growing concerns over the safety of diplomats and their families, particularly due to threats from radical and extremist elements. Sources said the move was prompted by an increasingly fragile security environment and the space allegedly provided to Pakistani-linked elements under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Officials declined to specify when families may be allowed to return or disclose the number of Indian diplomats currently stationed in Bangladesh, citing security sensitivities.

Pakistan Better Than Bangladesh

A “non-family” posting represents one of the most stringent security classifications for Indian diplomatic assignments. Pakistan, where bilateral relations remain severely strained, is currently designated a “no children” posting, allowing spouses but not children to accompany officials.

India has repeatedly criticised the interim administration in Dhaka for failing to adequately protect minority communities, an allegation Bangladesh has denied. New Delhi has also accused the authorities of ignoring the activities of radical groups operating in the country.

India-Bangladesh relations have deteriorated sharply since the caretaker government assumed office in August 2024. In recent weeks, both countries have heightened security at their respective diplomatic missions in New Delhi and Dhaka following a series of protests, including a violent demonstration outside the Indian mission in Chattogram last month.

Despite the strained ties, India has initiated outreach to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is widely expected to emerge as the single-largest party in the general election scheduled for February 12.

In a signal of engagement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently attended the funeral of former Bangladesh prime minister and BNP chief Khaleda Zia and met her son and political heir, Tarique Rahman, a move seen as an attempt to rebuild channels with the party.