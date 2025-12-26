India Condemns Violence Against Minorities in Bangladesh, Issues Strong Warning to Yunus Government

In a firm response to the recent wave of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday issued a strong-worded statement condemning the killings and harassment of Hindus and other minority communities, warning that such incidents cannot be dismissed as mere “media exaggerations” or political unrest.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India’s concern over the rising hostility against minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists, at the hands of extremists in Bangladesh.

VIDEO | Delhi: Responding to a media query regarding violence and attacks against minorities in Bangladesh, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) said, “India has rejected the false anti-India narrative being projected in Bangladesh and reiterated that maintaining law and… pic.twitter.com/3DPpxa7FtW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2025

“We condemn the recent gruesome killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh and expect the perpetrators to be brought to justice,” he said.

According to independent sources, over 2,900 incidents of violence including killings, arson, and land grabbing have been recorded against minorities during the tenure of Bangladesh’s interim government. “

These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggerations or dismissed as political violence,” Jaiswal added.

The MEA’s statement comes a day after another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was lynched in Rajbari district. While the Yunus-led interim government claimed the attack was unrelated to communal tensions and that Mondal faced multiple criminal accusations, India expressed strong concern over the trend of targeted violence against minorities.

On the political front, responding to the return of BNP leader Tarique Rahman after 17 years, Jaiswal said, “India supports free and fair elections in Bangladesh, and this development should be seen in that context.”

