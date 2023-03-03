India Doing Good Work With Its G20 Stewardship: US

The United States is deeply grateful to India for the way they have led their G20 today, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing on March 2 (local time). He said that India is off to a promising start with its stewardship of the G20.

"You heard from the Secretary, we are deeply grateful to our Indian partners for the way they have led their G20 today ..there is a lot more work to be done over the course of this year. But, India is off to a very promising start with its stewardship of the G20. Our partnership and this was a subject of the discussion between Secretary Antony Blinken and his counterpart Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar earlier today," Ned Price.

Price further said that US' partnership with India is one of the most "consequential relationships" and they can work closely with India on everything that is a priority for both nations, including mutual prosperity, supporting democracy, addressing the climate crisis and upholding the rules-based order.

"Our partnership with India is one of the most consequential relationships we have and that's because we work closely with India on just about everything that is a priority to us and everything that is a priority to India - increasing our mutual prosperity, supporting democracy, addressing the climate crisis, upholding rules-based order rounded in the international law and as that point is the rules-based order that is so important to us around the world, but particularly important to United States and India in the context of Indo-Pacific. It is helping to build and preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region, a vision that we share with our Indian counterparts," Price said.

Speaking about the meeting held between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Ned Price said, "The Secretary and his Indian counterpart had an opportunity to talk about the tremendous work India has done so far in hosting the G20 Foreign Ministers and hosting the Finance Ministers as well and creating an agenda really that allows us to tackle the key issues that are so important in our global strategic partner with India in all of its breath and all of its depth."

Price said that G20 is an important instrument for the United States and India. He stressed that they have witnessed how the G20 can bring together countries for global action. He said that the US participated in the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting with two imperatives in mind first to see the success of G20 and to showcasing how the United States with our partners is working collaboratively to build a world that is more prosperous, sustainable and it is more inclusive in terms of the global economy.

"The G20 is an important instrument for us, its an important instrument for India. We have seen how the G20 can bring together countries for collective action we think what we have seen in India over the past couple of days was no exception," Price said.