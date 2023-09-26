India Has Evolved Into Vishwa Mitra: S Jaishankar At UNGA

While addressing the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar pointed out the that the inclusion of African Union in the G20 grouping as a permanent member. He said, "It was also noteworthy that at India's initiative, the African Union has become a permanent member of the G20. By doing so, we gave voice to an entire continent which has long been its due. This significant step in reform should inspire the United Nations, a much older organisation, to also make the Security Council contemporary."