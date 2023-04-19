India Is Now World's Most Populous Country, Surpasses China

India has now surpassed China to become the most populous country in the world, according to the data provided by the United Nations.

The world population dashboard showed that India now has 1428.6 million people while China's population stands at 1425.7 million.

It is to mention that this is the first time that Indian topped the UN’s list of most populated countries. The UN has been collecting population data since 1950.

Last year, China’s population shrank for the first time since 1960. The country faces an impending demographic decline, as its workforce ages and fertility rates decrease.

On the other hand, Untied States is in the third position with an estimated population of 340 million.

Since 2011, India has not performed a census, therefore, no fresh official statistics are available on its population size.

The census was scheduled to take place 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the global population is expected to hit 8.045 billion by mid-2023.