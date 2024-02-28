India-Japan Joint Military Drill Exercise Dharma Guardian Underway In Rajasthan

The India-Japan joint military drill 'Exercise Dharma Guardian' is currently taking place at the Mahajan field firing ranges in Rajasthan.
Troops from Indian and Japanese units are fully engaged in training activities, such as maneuvering through obstacle courses and practicing combat shooting exercises.
The collaborative training demonstrates the strengthening of military collaboration between India and Japan, highlighting their dedication to improving their ability to work together effectively and understand each other better. The exercises aim to enhance the counter-terrorism and disaster response capabilities of both countries' armies.
The Exercise Dharma Guardian is a platform that facilitates the sharing of best practices and the fostering of trust and camaraderie between the armed forces of India and Japan. By engaging in joint training programs, both countries seek to enhance regional stability and play a role in promoting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.
As soldiers engage in intensive training at the Mahajan field firing ranges, the camaraderie and collaboration between the two nations are growing stronger, laying the groundwork for a deeper strategic alliance in the coming years.
The military drill, designed to promote military collaboration and improve the ability to carry out joint operations in a partially urban setting, is set to take place from February 25 to March 9.
On February 25, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), issued an official statement on X which read, " DharmaGuardian_2024 The Joint Military Exercise #DharmaGuardian between #India & #Japan commenced today, with the opening ceremony at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability in joint tactical-level operations in semi-urban environments under the United Nations mandate."
The annual 'Dharma Guardian' exercise is carried out in India and Japan on a rotational basis. Each side involves 40 personnel, with the Japanese contingent being made up of troops from the 34th Infantry Regiment and the Indian Army contingent represented by the Rajputana Rifles battalion.
Recently, a statement from the Ministry of Defence was issued in a press release which mentioned, "Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' will enable the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, Techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations. The exercise will also facilitate the development of interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between troops on both sides. This will enhance the level of defence cooperation, further fostering bilateral relations between the two friendly nations."