India Joins NASA-led Artemis Accords To Boost Global Space Cooperation

In a tweet NASA's Adminitator Bill Nelson thanked India for signing the accord. He wrote, ". @POTUS Biden and Prime Minister @narendramodi know that discovery deepens diplomacy. We look forward to all that we will accomplish here on Earth and in space, including our joint Earth science mission NISAR, and are especially grateful for India’s signing of the Artemis Accords. We can do more when we work together! https://whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/06/22/joint-statement-from-the-united-states-and-india/."