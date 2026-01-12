India Most Vital Partner For US, Trump Likely To Visit Next Year: Sergio Gor

The United States considers India its most vital partner, US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor said on Monday, announcing that Washington and New Delhi will resume the next round of negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement from Tuesday, January 12. Gor also indicated that US President Donald Trump could visit India within the next year.

Addressing an event at the US Embassy in New Delhi, Gor underscored the strength of ties between the two countries and described President Trump’s relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as genuine and enduring.

“The United States and India are connected not only by shared interests but by a relationship rooted at the highest levels. Real friends may disagree, but they always find a way to resolve their differences,” Gor said in his arrival remarks.

He acknowledged that finalising a trade agreement would be complex, noting India’s size and economic scale, but stressed Washington’s determination to conclude the deal. Gor added that while trade remains a key pillar of the relationship, India and the US continue to cooperate closely in critical areas such as security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education and health.

Reiterating Trump’s personal rapport with Modi, Gor said he had travelled extensively with the US President and could attest that the friendship between the two leaders was “real.” He said his mandate as ambassador-designate was to elevate the bilateral partnership to a higher level.

Referring to a possible presidential visit, Gor recalled Trump’s previous trip to India and said the President had spoken warmly about his ties with Modi during a recent dinner. “I hope the President will be visiting India soon, possibly within the next year or two,” he said, adding light-heartedly that Trump’s habit of late-night calls could align well with the time difference in New Delhi.

Emphasising India’s strategic importance, Gor said no other partner mattered more to the United States. “In the months and years ahead, my goal is to pursue an ambitious agenda with India. We will do so as true strategic partners, bringing strength, respect and leadership to the table,” he said.

On the status of the trade talks, Gor confirmed that negotiations were ongoing and active, with the next discussion scheduled for Tuesday. He described the process as challenging but reiterated his commitment to seeing it through to completion.

Gor also announced that India will be invited to join the Pax Silica alliance as a full member next month. The US-led initiative aims to develop a secure, resilient and innovation-driven global silicon supply chain, further expanding strategic cooperation between the two countries.

