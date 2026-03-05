India Offers Condolences on Khamenei's Death, Foreign Secretary Signs Condolence Book

India on Thursday formally conveyed its condolences over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, an attack that has pushed West Asia into a widening and dangerous conflict.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi and signed the condolence book on behalf of the Government of India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also released a photograph of Misri’s meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, underscoring New Delhi’s diplomatic outreach during the crisis.

PHOTO | Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, on behalf of Government of India, signed the Condolence Book at the Embassy of Iran earlier today.



(Source: MEA XPD) pic.twitter.com/IZnBFwAatC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 5, 2026

India Calls for Calm Amid Growing Tensions

Even as it expressed sympathy, India reiterated its appeal for restraint and an immediate end to hostilities between Iran and the United States. In a detailed statement issued earlier this week, the MEA stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path forward.

The government underlined the urgent need to protect the interests of nearly 10 million Indians living and working across the Gulf region. Officials acknowledged that the rapidly deteriorating situation could directly affect their safety and livelihoods.

“We strongly reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict,” the MEA said, noting that many lives have already been lost in the fighting.

The conflict has triggered immediate economic concerns. Oil prices surged sharply after Iranian forces effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route through which a significant portion of the world’s crude oil supplies pass.

Natural gas markets were also shaken when QatarEnergy, one of the world’s largest LNG exporters, halted production following reported attacks on its facilities.

For India, the developments are deeply worrying. As the world’s second-largest crude oil importer, India depends on imports for nearly 85% of its energy needs. Any prolonged disruption in West Asian supply chains could have serious consequences for inflation, fuel prices and overall economic stability.

The MEA explicitly warned that major disturbances in trade and energy flows through the region would have “serious consequences for the Indian economy.”

The government also confirmed that some Indian nationals have either lost their lives or gone missing in recent attacks linked to the escalating conflict. While specific details were not provided, officials said the safety and well-being of Indian citizens abroad remains a top priority.

India strongly opposed attacks on merchant shipping, pointing out that global trade, including India’s own imports and exports, relies heavily on secure sea routes through West Asia.

With millions of Indians forming a key part of the Gulf workforce, any instability in the region carries both humanitarian and economic risks for New Delhi.

India now finds itself navigating a complex diplomatic path. Tehran has traditionally been an important partner for New Delhi, particularly in energy cooperation and regional connectivity projects. At the same time, India maintains close strategic ties with both the United States and Israel.

By offering condolences while simultaneously urging de-escalation, India appears to be signalling its intent to maintain balanced relations while prioritising regional stability and the protection of its own national interests.