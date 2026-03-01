India Releases Advisory for Citizens Stuck at UAE Airports

India on Saturday issued an advisory for its citizens stranded at airports in the United Arab Emirates as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East following recent US–Israel–Iran strikes.

According to the advisory, the Indian Embassy and Consulate are closely coordinating with UAE authorities and airlines to assist Indian passengers affected by the temporary and precautionary closure of airspace in the region. Officials stated that the UAE government and airline operators have assured full cooperation and support to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian travellers.

The situation escalated after Iran reportedly carried out retaliatory attacks targeting US bases in parts of the Middle East. Reports indicate that areas including Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Bahrain and Kuwait witnessed heightened security concerns, prompting several airlines to suspend flights to and from the region. As a result, major travel hubs such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports have seen flight disruptions, leaving many passengers stranded.

Airspace across large parts of the Middle East remains restricted as a precautionary measure. Passengers at airports have described tense moments, with alarms sounding and operations temporarily halted.

Sanjeev Mehta, an Indian passenger stranded at Abu Dhabi airport, shared his experience with ANI. He said he had travelled to attend a friend’s party over the weekend but is now unable to return. “We are stuck at the airport. Many alarms went off, and as the news suggests, some missiles have landed. Missile attacks have also taken place,” he said.

Indian authorities have advised passengers to remain calm, stay in touch with airline representatives, and follow official updates from the Embassy and local authorities. Efforts are ongoing to manage the situation and assist affected travellers as flight services gradually resume based on security assessments.