India, Russia Strengthen Defense Ties with Commissioning of INS Tushil

India’s latest warship, INS Tushil, a state-of-the-art 3,900-tonne multi-role stealth frigate, was officially commissioned on Monday in Kaliningrad. The event marked a significant milestone in India-Russia defense cooperation, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighting the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Singh emphasized that this event not only strengthens the defense ties between India and Russia but also signals a new era of collaboration in emerging sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, space exploration, and counterterrorism.

“India and Russia will enter a new era of cooperation by taking advantage of each other’s expertise in these new and unexplored areas,” Singh remarked. He added that INS Tushil’s commissioning is a testament to the long-standing strategic relationship between the two countries.

The minister also noted the increasing contribution of ‘Made in India’ content in many of the ships, including INS Tushil, underscoring the growing collaboration between Russian and Indian industries. “The technical and operational collaboration between the two nations is constantly reaching new heights, particularly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin,” Singh said.

Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Indian Navy, also congratulated all those involved in the frigate’s construction, particularly the Yantar shipyard workers and the joint teams of Russian and Indian manufacturers. He praised their "exceptional work" in integrating Indian systems with Russian systems, which led to significant upgrades in the frigate's capabilities.

INS Tushil is an upgraded Krivak-III class frigate, designed for blue-water operations across the full spectrum of naval warfare, including air, surface, underwater, and electromagnetic domains. With a length of 125 meters, the frigate is equipped with advanced weapons and systems, including Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles, vertically-launched Shtil surface-to-air missiles, upgraded medium-range anti-air surface guns, and anti-submarine torpedoes. It also features advanced electronic warfare and communication systems, making it a potent force in modern naval operations.

The warship, capable of speeds exceeding 30 knots, can also carry upgraded anti-submarine warfare helicopters, such as the Kamov-28 and Kamov-31, which serve as powerful force multipliers.

The commissioning of INS Tushil is part of a broader defense agreement signed between India and Russia in 2018. Under this agreement, India is set to receive four upgraded Krivak-III class frigates, with the first two imported from Russia for approximately Rs 8,000 crore. The remaining two are being built at Goa Shipyard, with technology transfer, at an estimated cost of Rs 13,000 crore. The first of these, named Triput, was launched earlier this year.

INS Tushil is the latest addition to India’s fleet, joining six previous Russian frigates, including three Talwar-class and three Teg-class warships, which have been serving in the Indian Navy since 2003.

This commissioning highlights the deepening defense cooperation between India and Russia, not only in traditional areas of naval warfare but also in advanced technology sectors, setting the stage for future joint ventures and innovation.