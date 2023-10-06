India, UAE In Talks To Expand Trade To USD 100 Billion: Piyush Goyal

"With the UAE being our second largest export destination, our third largest trade partner, our fourth largest investor in terms of foreign direct investment. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership being the very first partnership that the UAE executed or entered into with any country in the world, bilaterally. All of this is in a way, the foundation on which we are working together, we are both countries that share a very rich history, a very engaging past a past that represents heritage, culture and tradition. We both are countries with huge capabilities in the present...," Goyal added.