Indian Ambassador Calls On Russian Foreign Minister, Discusses Global Issues

Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar on Wednesday met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss various regional and global matters.
Among the topics addressed were forthcoming high-level bilateral engagements aimed at bolstering the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.
In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Russia shared details of their meeting saying, "Ambassador @vkumar1969 paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Sergey Lavrov; they discussed contemporary regional and global issues and upcoming high-level bilateral exchanges which would further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."
Earlier today, Ambassador Kumar presented a copy of his Letter of Credence to H.E Andrey Rudenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, and discussed further steps to deepen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.
The recent interaction between the Russian Foreign Minister and the Indian envoy signifies their inaugural meeting following the assignment of the latter to his diplomatic post in Moscow by the Indian government.