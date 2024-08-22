Indian Doctor In US Records Thousands Of Children, Women Nude; Arrested

A 40-year-old Indian doctor was arrested in the United States after being charged with several counts of sex crimes, including recording thousands of nude images and videos of children and women over the past six years, local media reported.
Oumair Aejaz, the accused, is being held on a USD 2 million bond. He was arrested on August 8 after allegations were raised against him of installing hidden cameras in various locations like bathrooms, hospital settings and changing rooms.
During the investigation, the police found over 13,000 videos on a single hard drive, and they recovered 15 such external devices. He had no prior criminal history, the police informed.
Oumair Aejaz has been charged with one count of child sexually abusive active, four counts of capturing images of unclothed persons, and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
The matter surfaced when the wife of the doctor provided law enforcement with disturbing materials, which led to a series of search warrants issued against him. Searches were conducted at his Rochester Hills home in Michigan.
Meanwhile, the authorities suspect that there may have been many more victims, and the probe into the case could take months to complete. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard compared his offence to that of Larry Nasser, the disgraced sports doctor.
Aejaz may have also uploaded some of the illegally acquired videos to cloud storage, according to the authorities.
In 2011, Oumair Aejaz, an internal medicine specialist, moved from India to the US on a work visa. He then moved to Dawson, Alabama having completed his residency at Sinai Grace Hospital in Michigan. Aejaz returned to Oakland County, Michigan in 2018 and continued his medical practice, as per the local media reports.