Indian Embassy Advise Citizens Whose Stay Is "Not Essential" To Leave Ukraine

Amid tensions of a possible invasion by Russia in the coming days, the Indian embassy in Ukraine on Sunday asked its citizens including students living in the country to return if their stay was not “deemed essential”.
The Indian embassy, in a tweet, said that Indian citizens should look for any available commercial or charter flight to get out of Ukraine.
The embassy shared an image of the order in its tweet which said, “In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily”.
“Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update,” the order added.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a dedicated control room to assist Indians in Ukraine who need information or other assistance. The Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24 hour helpline.
In addition, Air India will be flying three special aircrafts to Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26. The flights will operate to and from Ukraine’s largest airport, the Boryspil International Airport.
Notably, diplomatic efforts are underway today to prevent what is being seen as an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine and a catastrophic European war.
News agency AFP informed that a telephonic conversation between the French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the situation in Ukraine took place today.
Russia reportedly has more than 1,50,000 troops, missile batteries and warships around Ukraine, ready to strike.
Putin meanwhile, reiterated his demands for written guarantees that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) call back their deployments in eastern Europe to positions from decades ago.