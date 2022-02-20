Indian Embassy Advise Citizens Whose Stay Is "Not Essential" To Leave Ukraine

Amid tensions of a possible invasion by Russia in the coming days, the Indian embassy in Ukraine on Sunday asked its citizens including students living in the country to return if their stay was not “deemed essential”.

The Indian embassy, in a tweet, said that Indian citizens should look for any available commercial or charter flight to get out of Ukraine.

The embassy shared an image of the order in its tweet which said, “In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily”.

“Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update,” the order added.