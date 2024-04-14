Indian Embassy in Israel Issues Emergency Helpline Amid Escalating Tensions

The Ministry of External Affairs issued emergency helpline numbers for Indian nationals in Israel amid escalating tensions in the region. The embassy urged citizens to stay calm and comply with safety guidelines from local authorities.
Notably, continuous monitoring of the situation and coordination with Israeli authorities and the Indian community are assured by the embassy.
Flight operations to and from Tel Aviv are expected to be suspended by Indian airlines due to heightened tensions between Iran and Israel. This decision follows Iran and its proxies launching over 200 projectiles towards Israel.
Although an Air India flight recently landed safely in Tel Aviv, further operations are likely to be halted pending an official announcement. Commercial flights between Israel and India operated by major airlines such as El Al and Air India are anticipated to be affected.
India reaffirmed its commitment to regional security and stability while emphasizing the necessity of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.