Indian-Origin Engineer Secures Top Position at Nat Geo photography Contest

Karthik Subramaniam, an Indian-origin software engineer in the U.S. and a hobbyist photographer, has won the prestigious National Geographic's 'Pictures of The Year' award with his photograph titled "Dance of the Eagles".

Subramaniam's picture has been selected from nearly 5,000 entries. He won the grand prize on Friday. It earned him a feature in the magazine's May issue alongside Nat Geo’s leading photographers.

The award-winning photograph captured a bald eagle intimidating its peers to claim a prime log while salmon hunting in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve in Alaska.

According to media reports, he clicked the photo during his weeklong photography trip in Alaska.

On the final day of his trip, the chaos of bald eagles near the shore of Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve, gathered his attention. That place was the largest congregations of bald eagles in the world every fall, when around 3,000 arrive in time for the salmon run.

Photographer Karthik Subramaniam said, “Hours of observing their patterns and behavior helped me capture moments like these.” “Every year in November, hundreds of bald eagles gather at Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska, to feast on salmon. I visited there last two Novembers to photograph them,” he added.

California-based software engineer, Karthika started capturing wild images as a passion in 2020. His Instagram profile is full of stunning wildlife pictures. His ‘Dance of the Eagles’ will be the cover-page of National Geographic’s May edition.