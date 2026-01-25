Indian-Origin Man Held in US for Killing Four Family Members After Domestic Dispute

An Indian-origin man has been taken into custody in the United States after allegedly killing four members of his extended family in a shocking incident in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Police have identified the accused as Vijay Kumar, who is currently in police custody, while investigations are underway to determine the exact motive behind the killings.

According to the Gwinnett County Police, the incident occurred at a residence on Brook Ivy Court in Lawrenceville, where Kumar had gone along with his wife, Meemu Dogra, and their 12-year-old child. The family had travelled from Atlanta to visit Kumar’s relatives, Gourav Kumar (33), Nidhi Chander (37), and Harish Chander (38), who lived at the house along with their two young children aged seven and nine.

Police revealed that Vijay Kumar and his wife had an argument before leaving for their relatives’ home. However, officers said it remains unclear what the dispute was about or why the family decided to visit the relatives shortly afterwards. Investigators suspect the killings may have stemmed from a family dispute, but stressed that the exact sequence of events and motive are still being examined.

The victims in the case include Meemu Dogra and the three relatives residing at the Brook Ivy Court home. Local authorities confirmed that all four were found dead when officers reached the scene.

A crucial role in preventing further loss of life was played by Kumar’s 12-year-old child. As the incident unfolded, the child, along with the two other children in the house, reportedly hid inside a closet to protect themselves. After the violence stopped, the 12-year-old made an emergency 911 call, alerting the police.

“When officers arrived, they found four deceased individuals and three children hiding in a closet. Thankfully, the children were unharmed,” the Gwinnett County Police said in a statement.

Following the emergency call, police located a suspect a short distance away from the residence and took him into custody without further incident. Vijay Kumar has since been charged with multiple serious offences, including four counts each of aggravated assault, felony murder, and malice murder. He has also been charged with one count of cruelty to children in the first degree and two counts in the third degree.

Earlier, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta confirmed that one of the deceased was an Indian national, though it did not disclose details about the nationality of the accused or the other victims. A report by news agency PTI later identified Vijay Kumar as an Indian-origin individual.

The case has sent shockwaves through the local community as well as among the Indian diaspora in the US. Police have said the investigation is ongoing and further details will be shared as more information becomes available.

Also Read: European Union Puts US Trade Deal on Hold Amid Trump's Greenland Threats