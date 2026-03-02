Internet Curbs in Kashmir amid Protests Over Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Killing

High-speed mobile data services were reduced across Kashmir on Monday after demonstrations broke out in several parts of the Valley over the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The internet speeds were curtailed as a preventive step to maintain public order amid spontaneous gatherings in multiple districts. While authorities confirmed that data services had been restricted on all major telecom networks, no official notification specifying the duration of the curbs was immediately released.

Protests Across the Valley

According to reports, the protests followed confirmation by Iranian state media that Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran during a joint military operation by Israel and the United States. News of his death sparked mourning events and demonstrations in various parts of the world, including India.

In Kashmir, where the Shia population is estimated to be around 15 lakh, people assembled in areas such as Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama. Visuals from the ground showed groups of protesters raising slogans and participating in traditional mourning practices.

Security personnel were deployed in sensitive locations to prevent any escalation, and authorities said the situation was being closely monitored.

Advisory to Media Outlets

Amid the heightened tension, the Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a formal advisory to media houses and digital news platforms. The advisory called for restraint in coverage and urged journalists to verify information before publication.

The police cautioned against circulating unconfirmed reports, speculation or exaggerated headlines that could create panic. Emphasising the importance of responsible journalism, officials said accurate reporting was essential to prevent misinformation and maintain public confidence during a sensitive period.