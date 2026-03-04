IPF Lists Helpline Number for Assamese People Stuck in Dubai as War Escalates

As the war in the West Asian region, particularly Iran, continues to escalate, Indian nationals, including those from Assam stuck due to the conflict, can avail from the Indian People’s Forum (IPF). For this, the community organisation has released a state-wide list of helpline numbers and contact persons.

People from Assam can contact Geetika Datta, a Dubai-based Assamese journalist, on the number: 971-555138679 for any kind of assistance amid the troubling times.

What Is IPF?

Notably, the Indian People’s Forum (IPF) is a prominent, non-partisan community organisation operating across the seven Emirates of the United Arab Emirates, dedicated to supporting the Indian diaspora. Serving as a bridge between Indian expatriates and official missions such as the Indian Embassy and Consulates, the forum plays a key role in community welfare by offering 24/7 emergency assistance, legal guidance and health awareness initiatives.

Beyond crisis support, IPF actively promotes cultural cohesion by organising large-scale celebrations including Onam, Republic Day events and Kavi Sammelans, while also spearheading social initiatives such as medical camps, blood donation drives and professional development seminars. Structured through regional chapters and state councils to ensure grassroots outreach, the organisation maintains an active presence online through its official website, ipf-uae.org, and social media platforms.

Helpline Numbers For Other States

Meanwhile, apart from Assam, the list of helpline numbers has also been released by citizens from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Karnataka, who are stuck in Dubai.

