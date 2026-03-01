Iran Confirms Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel Strikes on Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in massive joint strikes carried out by the United States and Israel, according to Iran’s state media, in a dramatic escalation that has shaken the Middle East and raised fears of a wider conflict.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB announced on Sunday morning that the 86-year-old leader had “reached martyrdom.” Reports said he was killed in the early hours of Saturday at his office inside his compound in Tehran during coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes targeting key military and government locations.

Israeli media, including The Times of Israel, earlier reported that Khamenei was killed in a strike on his compound. Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly shown an image of Khamenei’s body after it was recovered from the site, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

The strikes mark one of the most serious confrontations between the long-time rivals. The United States and Israel said the operation was aimed at dismantling what they described as growing security threats from Iran.

Donald Trump reacted on social media, calling Khamenei’s death “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country.” He said the US had worked closely with Israel in carrying out the operation and warned that further action could continue if necessary.

However, shortly after Trump’s statement, a message posted from Khamenei’s official account on X created confusion. The brief post, written in Persian, raised doubts about earlier claims before Iran’s state media formally confirmed his death.

Khamenei had led Iran since 1989 and was the country’s most powerful political and religious authority. His assassination leaves Iran without a designated successor, creating uncertainty about who will lead the Islamic Republic next. Analysts warn that this power vacuum could trigger internal instability and increase the risk of prolonged regional conflict.

In addition to Khamenei, several senior Iranian officials were reportedly killed in the strikes. According to Reuters, Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour were among those who died. Israeli officials also claimed that multiple high-ranking military commanders were eliminated in the operation.

Iran has condemned the strikes as illegal and unprovoked. In response, Tehran launched missiles toward Israel and other locations in the region where US forces are stationed.