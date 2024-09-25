Is Elon Musk Dating Giorgia Meloni? Tesla CEO Says 'We Are...'

A viral photo of billionaire Elon Musk and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has sparked online speculation about a possible romantic relationship between the two.
However, Musk has swiftly put the rumors to rest, stating unequivocally, "We are not dating," in response to an X post that showed them conversing.
The speculation gained traction following the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award event, where Musk praised Meloni, calling her “someone who is even more beautiful on the inside than on the outside.” He further described her as “authentic, honest, and truthful — qualities not always found in politicians.”
Beyond the rumors, Musk and Meloni share a mutual interest in Italy's burgeoning technology sectors. Sources reveal that the two are set to meet later this month for a closed-door discussion on investment opportunities in Italy’s space and artificial intelligence (AI) industries.
This follows Italy's recent approval of a new regulatory framework that permits foreign space companies to operate in the country, a move expected to attract around €7.3 billion ($8.1 billion) in investments. Musk’s company, SpaceX, already plays a role in Italy’s tech landscape through its Starlink service, which provides broadband internet via a network of over 6,000 satellites.
While Meloni has shown interest in AI, she expressed caution during her address at the United Nations Summit of the Future earlier this week.
She acknowledged AI as a “great multiplier” of potential but warned of its risks, stating, “Machines will not answer this question. Politics must ensure that artificial intelligence remains under human control and keeps humans at the center.”
As Musk continues to explore business ventures in Italy, the relationship between the tech mogul and the Italian Prime Minister appears to be focused solely on mutual professional interests.