Is Osama's Son Alive and Leading Al-Qaeda’s Resurgence?

Hamza bin Laden, believed to be in his 30s, has reportedly worked closely with al-Qaeda’s former leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who took over the group following Osama bin Laden’s death in 2011. Hamza’s last known public statement, released by al-Qaeda’s media arm in 2018, called for revolt against the Saudi monarchy. He was previously designated as a global terrorist by the United States and was thought to be under house arrest in Iran.