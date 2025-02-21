Israel Bus Explosion: PM Netanyahu Instructs Intensive Operation In West Bank

After the explosions of three buses near Tel Aviv, Israel’s capital on 20th February, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the military to carry out an “intensive” operation in the West Bank. Israel has termed the explosions as an attempted mass attack. However, no casualties have been reported yet.

According to Israeli police, there had been explosions on three buses in two Israeli suburbs outside Tel Aviv and four explosive devices had been found. Local media reported the explosions had occurred on buses in depots and were empty.

The explosions are reminiscent of the devastating bus bombings that rocked Israel during the Palestinian uprising of the 2000s. Attacks of these kinds are now rare.

The military said of its assistance to the police and Shin Bet intelligence agency in the investigation. The police is searching for suspects while advising the public to remain vigilant.

The military said that it will intensify counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank. Notably, Israeli military has been conducting a large scale military operation in the West Bank, which it says as targeting militants.

Thousands of Palestinians have been forced to leave their homes in West Bank while homes and infrastructure have been demolished.

The Israel bus blasts happened amid the fragile ceasefire in Gaza between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel after 16 months of war. Hamas on Thursday released the bodies of four hostages.