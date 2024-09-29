Israel Eliminates Hezbollah Leader Nabil Qaouk Day After Nasrallah's Death

In a dramatic escalation of conflict, the Israeli military announced on Sunday the elimination of senior Hezbollah official Nabil Qaouk, a day after the death of prominent Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike.
Qaouk, who commanded Hezbollah's Preventative Security Unit and was a member of their Executive Council, was targeted in a precise Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strike.
The IDF confirmed the strike via a post on X, stating: “ELIMINATED: The Commander of Hezbollah's Preventative Security Unit and a member of their Executive Council, Nabil Qaouk, was eliminated in a precise IDF strike.”
Known for his extensive experience since joining Hezbollah in the 1980s, Qaouk was viewed as a crucial figure within the organization, having served as Deputy Commander of the southern region and Commander of the southern region on the Operational Council. The IDF further emphasized Qaouk's involvement in terrorist attacks against Israel and its citizens.
Israeli military officials reaffirmed their commitment to targeting Hezbollah leaders, stating, “We will continue to strike and eliminate the commanders within the Hezbollah terrorist organization” and will respond to “anyone who threatens the citizens of the State of Israel.”
Hezbollah has officially confirmed the death of Hassan Nasrallah, referring to him as having “joined his fellow martyrs.” Following the airstrikes, the group vowed to maintain their "holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine".
The recent Israeli strikes on Beirut not only claimed Nasrallah's life but also resulted in civilian casualties, with the Lebanese Health Ministry reporting at least six deaths and dozens injured.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Iran’s regime, asserting that any actions targeting Israel will have severe consequences and declaring that “no location” in Iran or the Middle East is “beyond Israel's reach.”
He characterized Nasrallah as the “main engine of Iran's axis of evil,” highlighting the significant role he played in orchestrating attacks against Israel.
In addition to Qaouk's elimination, the IDF also reported the targeting of senior Hezbollah intelligence operative Hassan Khalil Yassin during a precision strike in the Dahieh district of Beirut on Saturday.
United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern regarding the escalating violence in the region, urging all parties to cease hostilities immediately.
In a post on X, Guterres stated, “I'm gravely concerned by the dramatic escalation of events in Beirut in the last 24 hours. This cycle of violence must stop now. All sides must step back from the brink.” He emphasized that the people of Lebanon, Israel, and the broader region cannot afford an all-out war.
As tensions rise, the international community watches closely, hopeful for a de-escalation in this volatile situation.