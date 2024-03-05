Israel: Indian National Killed, Two Others Injured In Missile Attack
An Indian national was killed and two others were injured when a missile launched from Lebanon hit an orchard near the Israeli community of Margaliot located near the northern border of Israel on Monday. As per reports, all three of the victims are from Kerala.
The missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a community of moshav (agricultural community), in the Galilee region in the north of Israel around 11 am on Monday, the spokesperson for rescue services Magen David Adom (MDA), Zaki Heller was quoted by PTI as saying.
Patnibin Maxwell from Kollam in Kerala was killed in the attack. His body was identified in Ziv hospital, official sources said. Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment, they said.
"George was taken to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva after suffering injuries on face and body. He underwent an operation, is recovering well, and has been kept under observation. He could speak with his family in India," an official source told PTI.
Melvin sustained minor injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at Ziv Hospital, located in the northern city of Safed in Israel. He hails from the Idukki district in Kerala.
According to an earlier statement by the MDA, one worker from another country lost their life and seven additional individuals were harmed in the assault.
The assault is thought to have been executed by the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah, who have been continuously launching rockets, missiles, and drones towards northern Israel since October 8. This action is in support of Hamas during the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.
The MDA reported that a total of seven foreign workers were injured in the attack, with two of them being in serious condition. They were transported to Beilinson, Rambam, and Ziv hospitals using both ambulances and Israeli Air Force helicopters.
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) stated on Monday that they retaliated by bombarding the area from which the attack was launched using artillery.
The IDF also reported targeting a Hezbollah facility in the town of Chihine in southern Lebanon, where members of the group had assembled. Additionally, another site owned by Hezbollah in Ayta ash-Shab was also struck.
Since October 8, Hezbollah has been initiating assaults on Israel's northern communities and military installations, claiming that it is doing so in solidarity with Gaza.
The clashes between Israel and Hezbollah have led to the loss of seven innocent civilians and 10 Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers' lives.
Hezbollah has identified 229 individuals who were killed by Israel in recent instances of heightened tensions. The majority of the Hezbollah casualties occurred in Lebanon, with some also occurring in Syria.
Since October 8, there have been additional casualties including 37 members of different organizations, a soldier from Lebanon, and a minimum of 30 innocent civilians.