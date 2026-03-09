Israel-Iran war: No Indian killed In Missile Strike On Saudi Arabia, Clarifies Embassy

The Indian mission in Riyadh has dismissed reports suggesting that an Indian national was killed in a projectile strike in Al Kharj, describing the absence of fatalities as a “major relief” amid growing regional tensions.

In a post on X, the mission said it was “a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening."

The Embassy has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue and is monitoring the situation closely.

It said that Counsellor Y Sabir visited Al Kharj last night and met the injured Indian national involved in this unfortunate incident. It is informed that the injured national is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj.

What Happened in Al Kharj: 2 Killed, 12 Injured

According to the report, the strike that prompted the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia's statement was first reported by AFP on Sunday. Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency confirmed that a "military projectile" struck a residential area in Al Kharj governorate, killing two people and injuring 12 others.

“A military munition fell on a residential site, resulting in two deaths and (12) injuries among residents in Al-Kharj Governorate,” read the statement.

Escalating US-Iran war

The latest development comes against the backdrop of the escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the conflict widening with each passing day. Iran and the United States continue to remain at loggerheads as air strikes and attacks occur persistently.

Iranian attacks have heavily targeted the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf nations, as the war expands.

Advisory For Indian Nationals In Saudi Arabia

In view of the escalating tensions in West Asia, the Indian embassy in Riyadh advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

“All Indian nationals currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain vigilant, strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prevalent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and follow advisories issued by the local authorities and the Embassy," the mission said.

Tensions surged in West Asia after the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran that have widened the conflict across parts of the Gulf region.