Israel Declares 'State of War'; India Issues Advisory for Its Citizens

A ‘state of war’ was declared by Israel after as many as 5,000 rockets were fired by Palestine’s Gaza killing at least 22 Israelis on Saturday. Following this, the Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory for its citizens asking them to remain vigilant and to observe safety protocols.
The embassy in a statement said, “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters.”
It further urged the citizens to contact officials in case of an emergency.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X said, "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."
It may be mentioned that today morning, Israel declared a ‘state of war’ against Palestine’s Gaza after more than 5,000 rockets were fired on the country.
Following this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. This is not an operation, not an escalation- this is war. And we will win. Hamas will pay an unprecedented price.”
Meanwhile, the armed wing of Hamas declared it has begun ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’. Hamas militant leader Mohamed Deif in a pre-recorded speech said, “We have decided to put an end to all of this, with the help of God, so that the enemy understands that the time of recklessness without accountability is over.”