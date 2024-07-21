Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen's Houthi Targets After Tel Aviv Attack

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli fighter jets struck military targets of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen’s Hodeidah Port on Saturday. This unprecedented strike by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) came in direct response to a deadly drone attack on Tel Aviv claimed by the Houthi group, resulting in the death of a 50-year-old Israeli and injuries to ten others.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the strike, stating that Hodeidah Port had been used for military purposes by the Houthis and served as a conduit for Iranian-supplied weapons. Netanyahu emphasized that the operation demonstrated Israel's resolve to respond decisively to threats, regardless of distance.
The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported that the Israeli airstrikes targeted oil facilities, killing at least three people and injuring 87, many with severe burns. Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam accused Israel of targeting civilian infrastructure and increasing the suffering of the Yemeni people to pressure them to cease support for Gaza.
Houthi military spokesperson Yehya Saree condemned the strikes and vowed retaliation, warning that Tel Aviv remained vulnerable and promising a prolonged conflict until Israeli aggression and the blockade on the Palestinian people were halted.
Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October, the Houthis have launched approximately 200 projectiles towards Israel, most of which were intercepted. The group’s attack on Tel Aviv was notable for employing a new drone capable of bypassing interception systems. In response to the escalation, both the US and the UK have previously conducted strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, although Israel had refrained from participating until now.
US President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation, and the White House National Security Council acknowledged Israel’s right to self-defense. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin prior to the operation.
Hezbollah and Hamas condemned the Israeli strikes, expressing solidarity with the Yemeni people. Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nasser Kanaani warned of escalating regional tensions and criticized Israel’s actions as the root cause.
Israeli officials, including Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, reiterated Israel’s commitment to striking back forcefully against threats. Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz called for intensified sanctions on Iran, describing it as the orchestrator of regional terror networks.
The situation continues to develop, with the potential for further escalation as both sides prepare for sustained conflict. The international community watches closely, recognizing the fragile balance of power in the Middle East.