Israeli Defence Company IWI May Begin LMG Supply to India Early Next Year

Israeli weapons manufacturer Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) has stated that it may begin supplying the first batch of 40,000 Light Machine Guns (LMGs) to India early next year.

In addition, the company is in the final stages of signing a contract to supply around 170,000 advanced carbines under a separate programme.

IWI CEO Shuki Schwartz said the company is currently cooperating with various agencies under India’s Ministry of Home Affairs to market its products, which include pistols, rifles and machine guns.

Speaking in an interview, Schwartz said, “We are currently involved in three major programmes. The first is the contract for 40,000 Light Machine Guns, which was signed last year. All tests, trials and government inspections have been completed, and we have received the production licence. Our intention is to begin the first delivery at the beginning of the year.”

When asked about the delivery timeline, he added that the LMG supply is planned over a five-year period. “We can accelerate the process, but the first shipment will be delivered at the beginning of the year,” he said.

According to Schwartz, the second programme involves the Close Quarters Battle (CQB) carbine tender, in which IWI was the second-lowest bidder, while Bharat Forge emerged as the lowest bidder.

“Our intention is to supply 40 per cent of the contract. We are in the process of signing the agreement, and I believe it will be finalised by the end of this year or early next year,” he said.

Under the CQB carbine programme, 60 per cent of the supply will be handled by Bharat Forge, while the remaining 40 per cent — approximately 170,000 units — will be supplied by PLR Systems, a subsidiary of the Adani Group.

Also Read: Israel’s Attack on Iran to Trump’s Ceasefire Claim — What Happened and When