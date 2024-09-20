Israeli Shell Firm Sold Pagers To Hezbollah That Exploded In Lebanon: Report

A Long-Term Strategy

The roots of this operation trace back to 2022, when Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah voiced concerns over the use of smartphones, citing fears of Israeli surveillance. Nasrallah advised Hezbollah members to switch to older technologies such as pagers, believing them to be more secure. “The phone in your hands, in your wife’s hands, and in your children’s hands is the agent… Bury it. Put it in an iron box and lock it,” Nasrallah had told his followers in February, according to The New York Times.