Jaishankar Attends Quad Ministerial Under New Trump Administration

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar participated in the first Quad ministerial meeting under the new Trump administration on January 21, 2025. He was joined by his counterparts Penny Wong from Australia, Iwaya Takeshi from Japan, and newly-appointed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The meeting, held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the U.S. State Department, emphasized maintaining peace and order in the Indo-Pacific region.

Secretary Rubio, 53, hosted the meeting just hours after assuming office. The leaders posed for a group photograph at the conclusion of their hour-long discussions, although they did not take questions. A readout of the meeting is anticipated.

Taking to X, Minister Jaishankar described the session as “productive,” thanking Secretary Rubio for hosting and the foreign ministers for their participation. He noted, “Significant that the Quad FMM took place within hours of the inauguration of the Trump administration. This underlines the priority it has in the foreign policy of its member states.”

The discussions addressed various aspects of ensuring a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar added, “Agreed on the importance of thinking bigger, deepening the agenda, and intensifying our collaboration. The meeting today sends a clear message that in an uncertain and volatile world, the Quad will continue to be a force for global good.”

First Bilateral Talks with Secretary Rubio

Following the Quad meeting, Secretary Rubio held his first bilateral talks with Jaishankar. The hour-long meeting reviewed the extensive India-U.S. partnership, with India’s Ambassador to the U.S., Vinay Kwatra, also present.

“Delighted to meet @secrubio for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State. Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which @secrubio has been a strong advocate,” Jaishankar posted on X.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues, emphasizing advancing strategic cooperation.

Meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor

Jaishankar also met U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz at the White House. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties and ensuring global stability and prosperity.

“Great to meet NSA @michaelgwaltz again this afternoon. Discussed strengthening our friendship to ensure mutual benefit and enhance global stability and prosperity. Looking forward to working together on an active and outcome-oriented agenda,” Jaishankar posted on X.

The External Affairs Minister is in Washington, D.C., at the invitation of the U.S. government to attend the presidential inauguration. His engagements underline the importance of India-U.S. relations and the shared commitment to a stable Indo-Pacific.