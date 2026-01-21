Japan court gives life sentence to man who killed ex-PM Shinzo Abe

Tetsuya Yamagami, the man who shot dead former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a political rally in 2022, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Japan, bringing an end to one of the country’s most shocking criminal cases in recent history.

The verdict was delivered on Wednesday by the Nara District Court, nearly three and a half years after Abe was assassinated during a campaign event in the city of Nara. Judge Shinichi Tanaka said Yamagami’s actions were “despicable and extremely malicious,” noting that the attack was carefully planned and carried out in broad daylight.

Yamagami, now 45, had pleaded guilty to murder at the start of his trial last year. While prosecutors sought life imprisonment, public opinion in Japan remained divided. Many viewed him as a cold-blooded killer, while others expressed sympathy over his troubled background.

According to prosecutors, the assassination was a grave crime that shook Japan, a country known for its strict gun laws and extremely low levels of gun violence. Abe’s killing stunned the nation and drew global condemnation.

During the trial, Yamagami’s defence argued for a lighter sentence, claiming he was a victim of “religious abuse.” The court heard that his family had been financially ruined due to his mother’s devotion to the Unification Church, to which she allegedly donated large sums of money, including his late father’s life insurance.

Yamagami told the court that he developed resentment towards Abe after learning about the former prime minister’s links to the controversial church. He said he had originally planned to target senior church officials, but later chose Abe after seeing a video message from him at a church-related event in 2021.

On the day of the sentencing, Yamagami remained silent, sitting with his hands clasped and his head lowered. Nearly 700 people reportedly lined up outside the courtroom in freezing weather, though only 31 were allowed inside to witness the verdict.

Abe’s assassination had far-reaching consequences beyond the courtroom. It triggered nationwide investigations into the Unification Church and exposed its ties with politicians from Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Several cabinet ministers later resigned following revelations of their links to the organisation.

In an emotional statement read out in court, Abe’s widow, Akie Abe, spoke of her enduring grief. “The sorrow of losing my husband will never be relieved,” she said. “I just wanted him to stay alive.”

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was 67 when he was killed. His death marked one of the darkest moments in modern Japanese political history and continues to resonate deeply across the country.