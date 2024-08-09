Japan Issues Megaquake Warning After 7.1 Magnitude Tremors

Local governments and companies are also responding to the advisory issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency. Chipmaker Rohm Co. has temporarily suspended operations in Miyazaki Prefecture, Kyushu, and is conducting safety checks. Chubu Electric Power Co. has established a communication network to strengthen coordination between headquarters and branch offices. The company’s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Plant, which has been offline since 2011, is under an "earthquake standby" alert, with 300 personnel on-site as of Thursday evening to monitor facilities handling hazardous materials and implement emergency safety measures