Jerusalem: 8 Killed, 10 Injured In Synagogue Shooting

At least 8 people have been killed in a deadly terror attack in a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday, Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement.

According to the official statement, 10 people have been injured in the gun attack that occurred around 8:15 pm (local time), near a synagogue on Neve Yaakov Street. The paramedics reached the incident site right after the attack took place.

"8 killed, 10 injured in synagogue in #Jerusalem terror attack Paramedics have arrived onto the scene and began providing treatment to those injured," the official Twitter handle of Israel's foreign ministry tweeted.

The alleged shooter was also later killed by police forces, according to police.

The incident followed the deadly clashes in the refugee camp of Jenin on Thursday in which nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were killed by Israeli forces.

The raid that took place in the West Bank city took the overall toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces to 29 this year, according to CNN.