Joe Biden Announces 2024 White House Run; Possible Rematch With Trump

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he will be running for re-election as the President of the United States.

This could possibly set up a rematch with Donald Trump.

"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours," Biden tweeted on Tuesday.

"That's why I'm running for re-election as President of the United States. Join us. Let's finish the job," the president further tweeted.

Biden launched his campaign for President: Let's Finish the Job.

Notably, Biden is the oldest US President in history.

Meanwhile, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder has also declared his candidature for the Republican presidential ticket.

"America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable," Larry Elder tweeted on Thursday.

"We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That's why I'm running for President," the tweet read further.

Elder joins the Republican field headed by former president Donald Trump, which also includes software entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.