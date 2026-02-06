'Kashmir Will Become Part of Pakistan': PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership on Thursday reiterated their support for the Kashmiri people as the country marked Kashmir Solidarity Day with rallies, demonstrations and public events across several cities.

Addressing the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Assembly in Muzaffarabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Kashmir issue should be resolved in line with the wishes of the people and United Nations resolutions. He said he had come to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on behalf of Pakistan’s leadership and citizens.

Sharif claimed that Kashmir would eventually become part of Pakistan and said the issue had once again gained international attention following the brief military conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025. He also accused India of increasing cross-border terrorism through proxy groups, while stating that Pakistan seeks peace based on justice and equality.

Referring to Pakistan’s founding leader, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Sharif said Kashmir has long been considered central to Pakistan’s foreign policy. In his speech, he also linked the Kashmir issue with the situation in Palestine and mentioned several separatist leaders and activists.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari also reiterated the country’s moral, diplomatic and political support for the Kashmiri people, echoing the government’s long-standing position.

The country’s top military leadership, including Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, reaffirmed their support for Kashmir, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Army.

Field Marshal Munir later visited Muzaffarabad, where he again stressed Pakistan’s political and diplomatic backing for Kashmiris. He also visited a forward military post and interacted with troops, warning that any aggression would be met with a strong response.

Across Pakistan, rallies, seminars and demonstrations were organised to mark the day. A one-minute silence was observed nationwide at 10 am to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

