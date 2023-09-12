Kim Jong Un Arrives In Russia On Armored Train; Possible Arms Deal With Putin?

Amid speculations of an arms deal, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday ahead of an expected and closely watched summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kim Jong Un’s heavily-armoured private train has arrived in Russia for the summit amid the US warning that the two leaders could strike an arms deal.
According to international media, the train departed from Pyongyang on Sunday afternoon with top party officials and members of the North Korean government and armed forces. It travelled north through Primorsky Krai in the Far East region of the country and entered Russia early Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, South Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said that the ministry is closely monitoring whether North Korea and Russia will proceed with negotiations on an arms deal and technology transfer.
Russia is in dire need of fresh supplies of ammunition and shells, whereas, North Korea, which has faced years of international sanctions over its nuclear weapons program, is now short of everything, from hard cash and food to missile technology, CNN reported.
However, neither Russia nor North Korea has mentioned when or where the visit would take place. They have not even stated the agenda.
Experts say Moscow will likely seek artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea, which wants advanced satellite and nuclear-powered submarine technology in return.
The White House warned last week that North Korea would "pay a price" if it supplies Russia with weaponry for the conflict in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said bilateral relations between the nations will be a priority of the meeting, which will be a “full-blown visit, with talks between the two delegations. He further said that a formal dinner is also planned in honour of Kim's arrival.
North Korean leader Kim's visit to Russia marks his first foreign trip since the Covid-19 pandemic as during the pandemic, North Korea's borders were sealed.
Kim's previous visits to other countries, including his first with Putin came in 2018 and 2019 as Kim participated in a series of talks aimed at the country's nuclear weapons and missile programs.