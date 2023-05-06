King Charles III, Queen Camilla Formally Crowned in London

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been formally crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.
The Archbishop of Canterbury placed the solid-gold crown on His Majesty’s head. Queen Camilla was then crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown before 2,200 guests in a televised spectacle.
Before placing the crown on the king’s head, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby said, “King of kings and Lord of lords, bless, we beseech thee, this Crown, and so sanctify thy servant, Charles, upon whose head this day thou dost place it for a sign of royal majesty, that he may be crowned with thy gracious favor and filled with abundant grace and all princely virtues; through him who liveth and reigneth supreme over all things, one God, world without end. Amen."
While placing the crown on the new queen’s head, he said, “Thy servant Camilla, who wears this crown, be filled by thine abundant grace and with all princely virtues; reign in her heart, O King of love, that, being certain of thy protection, she may be crowned with thy gracious favor; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”
King Charles III, son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, acceded to the throne after the queen passed away on September 8.
Kings and queens of England, and later Britain and the United Kingdom, have been crowned at Westminster Abbey since William the Conqueror in 1066. Charles is the 41st monarch in a line that traces its origins back to William, and he will be the oldest monarch to be crowned, reported Reuters.