Landslide in Sudan’s Darfur Kills 1,000; Wipes Out Entire Village

A massive landslide has reportedly destroyed an entire village in Sudan’s troubled Darfur region, killing an estimated 1,000 people in what may be one of the deadliest natural disasters in the country’s recent history.

The Sudan Liberation Movement-Army (SLM-A), a rebel group controlling parts of Central Darfur, said the disaster struck on Sunday in Tarasin village, located in the Marrah Mountains, following several days of heavy rainfall in late August.

“Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated to be more than 1,000 people. Only one person survived,” the group said in a statement. It added that the village had been “completely leveled to the ground” and appealed to the United Nations and international aid agencies for urgent assistance in recovering bodies.

Footage shared by local media from the Marrah Mountains showed a flattened stretch of land between rocky ranges, with small groups of people searching through the debris.

The landslide comes as Sudan remains in the grip of a devastating civil war that erupted in April 2023, when fighting broke out between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum and quickly spread across the country.

Most of Darfur, including the Marrah Mountains, has become inaccessible to aid organizations due to restrictions and ongoing clashes, compounding the humanitarian crisis.

The SLM-A, which operates in parts of Darfur and Kordofan, has not aligned with either warring side. Its stronghold, the Marrah Mountains, a volcanic chain stretching 160 kilometers southwest of El-Fasher, has become a refuge for families displaced by fighting around the city.

The conflict has already killed more than 40,000 people and forced over 14 million from their homes, according to the United Nations. With food supplies collapsing, some families have reportedly resorted to eating grass to survive. The war has also been marked by atrocities including ethnic killings and widespread sexual violence. The International Criminal Court has launched investigations into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.

ALSO READ: Over 800 Dead in Afghanistan Earthquake; India Sends Relief Supplies