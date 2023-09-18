Libya Floods: UN Revises Death Toll to 3,958; Over 9,000 Injured

The United Nations (UN) has revised the previous death toll from the floods that wreaked havoc in Libya, reports said on Monday.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 3,958 people have died in the floods instead of the 11,300 which was stated earlier.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had earlier stated that 11,300 people were dead in Derna, due to devastating flooding.
As per the updated report, over 9000 people are still missing, according to CNN.
However, the OCHA, in its previous report, said at least 11,300 people died in Derna due to devastating flooding, citing the Libyan Red Crescent figures for Saturday's report, according to CNN.
Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, told CNN on Sunday, "We’re going with figures just verified by WHO."
The UN's humanitarian affairs office said it had initiated an appeal for USD 71 million to aid those affected by the disaster. The World Health Organization has also taken action, flying in emergency aid to reach nearly 2,50,000 people in eastern Libya, providing essential medicines, surgery supplies, and body bags.