India Condemns Mahatma Gandhi Statue Theft in Melbourne, Seeks Action

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the theft of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Melbourne, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) raising the issue with Australian authorities and urging swift action to recover the statue and identify those responsible, after the bronze idol was reportedly stolen from the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville earlier this week.

Advertisment

In an official statement, the MEA said it has taken up the matter seriously with the Australian government following reports that the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised and removed by unidentified individuals. The ministry said it has urged Australian authorities to take immediate steps to trace the missing statue and ensure accountability.

“We strongly condemn the vandalisation and removal of the Mahatma Gandhi statue located at the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville, Melbourne,” the MEA said, adding that the matter has been strongly raised with the authorities concerned.

According to Australia Today, the bronze statue was stolen in the early hours of Monday, January 12. Police were informed that three unidentified offenders were involved in the act and allegedly used an angle grinder to cut the statue before removing it from the premises.

Authorities Take Action

Australian police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining available evidence to identify the suspects involved in the Mahatma Gandhi statue theft in Melbourne.

The statue had been gifted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and was inaugurated on November 12, 2021, by then Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Australian Indian Community Centre. The installation was seen as a symbol of Mahatma Gandhi’s global legacy of peace, non-violence and the strong people-to-people ties between India and Australia.

The incident has sparked concern among members of the Indian diaspora, with calls for enhanced security at cultural and community sites.