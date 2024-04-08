Maldives Leader Issues Apology for Controversial Post On Indian National Flag

Mariyam Shiuna, a Maldivian politician who was one of three deputy ministers suspended earlier this year for social media posts targeting Indian political leaders, has issued a formal apology for a recent post that allegedly showed disrespect towards the Indian Tricolour.
Shiuna, who has since removed the post in question, clarified that her intention was not to offend India or its national flag.
"I offer my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offense caused by my recent post. It has come to my attention that the image I used bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to emphasize that this was completely unintentional. Going forward, I will be more diligent in verifying the content I share to avoid such oversights," she stated on X (formerly Twitter).
She explained that the image was intended to criticize the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) as the nation prepares for parliamentary elections on April 21.
"Maldives highly values its relationship and the mutual respect we share with India," said the suspended deputy minister, who belongs to President Mohamed Muizzu's ruling People's National Congress (PNC).
In the now-deleted post, which targeted the MDP's campaign poster, the opposition party's logo was replaced with what appeared to resemble the Ashok Chakra, which features on the Indian flag's white central band.
"The MDP is heading towards a significant stumble. The people of Maldives do not wish to fall and stumble with them," the post read.
In January, Shiuna and two colleagues – Abdulla Mahzoom Majid and Malsha Shareef – were suspended by the Muizzu government following comments perceived as critical of Indian policies. The government's stance is often viewed as leaning towards China over India. Their remarks stemmed from concerns over Indian leadership promoting the Lakshadweep islands as a tourist destination competing with the Maldives.