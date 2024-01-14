Maldives President's Party Loses Mayoral Election Amid Diplomatic Spat With India

Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu faced a setback upon his return from his first foreign visit to China, as his party conceded defeat in the prestigious Mayoral elections in the city of Male.
Residents of Male voted for Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) candidate Adam Azim, who belongs to the opposition, as Mayor of Maldives' capital on Saturday, defeating Azima Shakoor from the ruling People's National Congress (PNC).
Following the victory, former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid took a jibe at the Muizzu government, stating on social media, "Kudos @adamazim and to @MDPSecretariat on winning the Male' Mayoral by-election! The capital city has said a categorical NO to President Muizzu and his policies - within just 58 days in office!"
According to the results, Azim received 45% of the votes, while government candidate Azima Shukoor received 29%, as reported by Maldivian news website Adhadhu. President Muizzu congratulated the newly elected Mayor, but the win by the opposition candidate raises questions about his government's popularity.
The Maldivian President had urged the public not to elect a mayor not aligned with the government, warning it could impede the implementation of the government's plan, as reported by Maldivian newspaper The Edition.
The opposition victory in the Mayoral polls occurred amid a diplomatic face-off between Maldives and India. Former ministers in the Muizzu government made disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Modi, triggering a strong response from India. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commented on the situation, stating, "Politics is politics. I cannot guarantee that in every country, every day, everybody will support us or agree with us."
President Muizzu, on his return from China, emphasized Maldives' independence and the need to prevent external influences on internal affairs. Although not directly naming any country, his comments sparked a debate, especially given the ongoing diplomatic tension.
In response to the ongoing row, the Maldivian government distanced itself from the derogatory remarks against PM Modi. The incident has led to a boycott from Indian tourists, a significant source of tourism income for the Maldives.