Mark Zuckerberg Clears Air Amid Speculations Of Cage Fight With Musk

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cleared the doubts amid speculations on a cage fight with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, saying its “time to move on”, adding that the latter isn’t serious about it.
Zuckerberg took to Threads and said, "I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. | offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."
The tension between Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Musk intensified after the initial success of Meta's Threads, which is the biggest competitor to X (formerly known as Twitter), social media platform in July.
Earlier, the Tesla CEO claimed that his and Zuckerberg's fight will be live-streamed on X as well as Meta’s platforms and will likely take place in Italy.
The Meta owner however dropped a statement on Threads and requested netizens not to buy into whatever Musk says.
“I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on," Zuckerberg wrote.
Zuckerberg further said he will share the details of the fight when he is ready.
"Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card,” he added.