Massive Blast Near Karachi Airport Kills 3 Foreign Nationals, 17 Injured

A massive explosion near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport has tragically resulted in the deaths of at least three foreign nationals and left 17 others injured.
The explosion, which was felt across the city, including areas such as Karimabad, Defence, and Jamshed Road, is suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), according to Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar.
Initial reports indicate that the blast originated from an oil tanker, which ignited and subsequently set fire to several vehicles nearby.
Deputy Inspector General of East Karachi, Azfar Mahesar, stated, "According to initial information, an oil tanker caught fire, spreading flames to several other vehicles and causing collateral damage. We are currently assessing whether there was any element of terrorism involved, which we cannot rule out at this time."
The explosion occurred around 11 PM, creating dense clouds of smoke that spread throughout the surrounding area. In response, police, Rangers, and rescue personnel quickly secured the scene and assisted those affected.
Videos from the scene captured the horrifying sight of flames engulfing cars, while thick smoke billowed into the air. Due to the severity of the situation, the area was cordoned off with heavy military presence.
In a statement, the Chinese Embassy reported that a convoy carrying Chinese staff from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited was targeted in the explosion. Two Chinese nationals were killed, and one other was injured in the attack.
Provincial Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan stated that the explosion appeared to be an attack aimed specifically at foreigners.
The explosion raises significant concerns, particularly as thousands of Chinese workers are currently in Pakistan, most of whom are involved in the multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to connect South and Central Asia with the Chinese capital.
The Chinese Embassy condemned the explosion as a “terrorist attack” and emphasized that China is cooperating with Pakistan to manage the aftermath.
They called for a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice and urged Chinese citizens in Pakistan to take necessary safety precautions.