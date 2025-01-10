Modi's Absence from Trump’s Big Day: What Does It Mean for Future India-US Relations?

Donald Trump is set to take the oath as the President of the United States for a second term on January 20. The inauguration ceremony, scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., will see the attendance of global leaders, including representatives from China, Argentina, Italy, El Salvador, and Hungary. However, the absence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the guest list has sparked political discussions.

In the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump triumphed over Kamala Harris to secure his second term. During the lead-up to the election, Prime Minister Modi had visited New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where Trump had expressed his desire to meet Modi. Trump believed that a meeting with the Indian Prime Minister would bolster his electoral image and send a strong message to his supporters. Several global leaders, including Argentina’s President Javier Milei, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, had shown support for Trump or met with him during the election campaign. However, Modi’s refusal to meet Trump at that time posed a dilemma for India.

The 2019 'Howdy Modi' event in the U.S. had raised concerns about the political implications of such high-profile meetings. Indian officials feared that meeting with Trump could have jeopardized India's relationship with the Democratic Party, especially if Kamala Harris had won the election. As a result, the much-anticipated meeting between Modi and Trump never occurred.

Reports suggest that Trump was displeased with Modi’s decision not to meet him during the election period. With Trump’s victory now confirmed and his inauguration approaching, he has extended invitations to leaders who were either ideologically aligned with him or openly supportive during the elections. Notably, Prime Minister Modi’s absence from this list has raised eyebrows.

According to high-level sources within the Indian government, no Indian representative will attend Trump’s inauguration. India has long maintained a policy of balanced relations with both the Democratic and Republican parties in the U.S. and has never tied its diplomatic ties to a single political party. While Modi and Trump share a cordial relationship, India has opted for diplomatic neutrality, ensuring that its relations with the U.S. remain strong irrespective of the party in power.

India’s decision to abstain from sending a representative to the inauguration is not expected to affect long-term India-U.S. relations. Both countries have a robust and multifaceted partnership that transcends party lines, and this diplomatic stance reflects India’s commitment to maintaining a balanced approach in its foreign relations.

